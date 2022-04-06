ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Returns to 20-goal threshold

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Seguin scored a goal on five shots, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. Seguin...

www.cbssports.com

Fox News

Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Blues | April 6

Kraken forward Morgan Geekie was the 67th player selected in the 2017 NHL Draft, picked in the third round by Carolina and then-GM Ron Francis. In Sunday's win over Dallas, he became the 29th player in that draft class to play his 100th game. "As a kid growing up, you...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides pair of helpers

Schenn recorded two assists and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Schenn set up Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou's tallies in this contest. This gave Schenn a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The physical center continues to thrive in a third-line role with power-play time -- he's up to 50 points, 97 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-17 rating in 54 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Calgary

The Ducks fought back in the third period but could not find the equalizing goal, falling 3-2 to the Calgary Flames tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 28-32-12 (68 points) with 10 games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Anthony Stolarz made 24 saves in his 19th start....
NHL
NHL

Sharks Hold Team Photo Day

The San Jose Sharks held their annual team photo day at SAP Center on Monday, April 6 at SAP Center. Sharks players posed for a few photos while waiting to take the official team photo on the ice. Alexander Barabanov and Erik Karlsson each took fan-requested selfies. Several of the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Extends point streak

Rantanen had two assists, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins. Rantanen appeared to have scored the Avalanche's first goal, but upon closer inspection, Nathan MacKinnon's pass to his linemate was deflected into the net by Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust. The two points extended Rantanen's scoring streak to six games, during which he has four goals and five assists.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

A TOTAL CHIRP-FEST AS MATTHEW TKACHUK JOINS THE NHL ON TNT PANEL

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames joined the NHL on TNT panel Tuesday night in advance of the team's game against the Anaheim Ducks. What ensued was a chirp-fest involving Rick Tocchet, his brother Brady Tkachuk, and his father Keith. It all started with "Tock" asking Tkachuk if he and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak over

Fleury allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Fleury took his first loss as a member of the Wild, in part due to the Predators converting all three of their first-period power-play chances. The Wild's offense wasn't able to overcome that deficit. The 37-year-old netminder had only allowed four goals in his first three games with the team, so we'll chalk this up to a bad night. For the season, Fleury's at 22-22-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 49 appearances. Head coach Dean Evason has elected to alternate his goalies since Fleury's team debut, so expect Cam Talbot to face the Blues on Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ DUCKS

ANAHEIM - Forward Trevor Lewis will skate in his 800th game tonight, while blueliner Michael Stone will play his 500th when the Flames face the Ducks. Brett Ritchie skated with the team Wednesday morning, as did Calle Jarnkrok, who has missed the last two games with a non-Covid related illness. Neither will play in Anaheim.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Waived to make room for Edwards

Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
NBA

