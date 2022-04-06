ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 in Custody After Vehicle Pursuit, Standoff

By Key News Network
 1 day ago

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park initiated pursuit of a high-speed vehicle on the streets of Pomona around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, Apr. 5, that progressed to a brief standoff, and ended with two people taken into custody.

CHP and Pomona Police Department officers negotiated with the driver until he came down from a rooftop. Tony V / KNN

The pursuit lasted only a few minutes when the driver decided to exit the vehicle and flee on foot. A female was apprehended at the scene and the driver took off running into the rear of a nearby house.

After a short time, a male adult was found standing on a nearby rooftop. CHP and Pomona Police Department officers negotiated with him until he came down.

Both the driver and passenger were placed in custody.

