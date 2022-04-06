ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Three incumbents on the Janesville School Board re-elected: Cathy Myers, Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth

By By Sara Myers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQRe9_0f0gQHu200

JANESVILLE

The three incumbents on the Janesville School Board were all re-elected Tuesday night.

President Cathy Myers, vice president Jim Millard and Michelle Haworth all kept their seats on the Janesville school board. The three fought off challenges from Amie Hughes and Audrey Smith, both of whom are parents of district students who have criticized the board for its handling of the pandemic and its mandatory mask policies.

Myers and Millard led the vote totals with 4,342 and 4,123 votes, respectively. Haworth edged Hughes and Smith by just over 200 votes, with 3,680.

Haworth was thankful for the community support.

“I do wish we had more current parents on the board, but we will just keep pushing for that in future elections,” Haworth told the Gazette. “There was just a really strong union turnout tonight.”

Millard was appreciative of the community support and excited to be part of the choice of the next superintendent, likely to be announced April 12.

“It’s nice to know the community is behind me, and Cathy and Michelle,” Millard told the Gazette. “Within the next week, we should hopefully decide upon a superintendent. Which we’re all very excited about. I think he’s going to be just exactly what we need to do a lot of great things for the school district to carry our what Mr. Pophal started.”

Myers said she was grateful for the support and said, “It’s always nice to have your work affirmed in public.”

When asked what she is looking to do with her next term, she quipped there’s “no shortage of work.”

“I’m looking forward to helping a new superintendent get acclimated to the district and help them work into their role,” Myers said. “In addition to that, helping the district with problems we have with achievement and the social and emotional concerns we’ve seen in our students.”

Janesville, WI
