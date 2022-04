SPOKANE, Wash. — A dilapidated century-old church is being resurrected in the Perry District. Built in 1909, the church sits at the corner of East Hartson Avenue and South Arthur Street. The church started out as a German Baptist Church more than a hundred years ago. It then became the Arthur Street Baptist church and finally the Saint Matthews Baptist church. The space also played a central role for people to meet during the Civil Rights movement. It’s been vacant since 2006, but the new owners want to bring the church back to life while rebuilding and preserving its history.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO