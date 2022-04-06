The Air Jordan 1 Mid Remixes The “Bred Toe” Colorway

The Air Jordan 3 is credited for introducing the famed elephant print to the world. So how do you feel when Jordan Brand removed it from the original mudguards? Thus far, this change has been received well as it harkens back to past released such as the Air Jordan 3 “Mocha”, a sneaker that originally flopped at retail upon its introduction and later drew a massive cult following. That same style is seen on the upcoming Air Jordan 3 “Muslin”, a shoe that draped in a color palette that might be too irresistible.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO