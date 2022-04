WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Xavier Bell, who starred at Andover Central before playing his first two college basketball seasons at Drexel in Philadelphia, announced on social media that he has committed to play at Wichita State in 2022-23. It’s the first major addition for the Shockers of the offseason. Dexter Dennis, Morris Udeze, Monzy Jackson, Qua Grant and Joe Pleasant have all entered the transfer portal, leaving WSU with eight open scholarships.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO