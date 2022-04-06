ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Planning & Zoning Commission To Consider Ordinance Permitting Mobile Food Vending At April 13 Meeting

By Los Alamos Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProposed ordinance 02-320 will be presented before the Los Alamos County Planning and Zoning Commission on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The ordinance was developed by the County’s Community Development Department (CDD) staff to support mobile food vending throughout Los Alamos County. Commissioners will vote whether to forward the...

