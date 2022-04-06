Two incumbents, newcomer elected to Turner school board

BELOIT

Incumbents Kristie Petitt and Dannie C. Shear were reelected to the Beloit Turner School Board, and newcomer Jon Tysse will be joining them on the board.

Shear said there will be challenges the school district will face in the near future and that the school board will need to be ready to face them.

“I am very honored that the town of Beloit residents voted for me,” he said. “I have been on the board 10 years, and it’s very humbling that they continue to vote for me,” he said.

He said his focus will be on keeping spending in check in the coming years.

“Now inflation is high. Fuel costs are going up, and we will have to watch our budget. We will have to be conservative and not spend money that we don’t have to,” he said.

He said the school district spent a lot of money on the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School and is now in a good place to serve students and community in the future.