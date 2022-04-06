Missing baby: 11-month-old boy last seen in Vermont Square area

Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in Vermont Square. | Photo courtesy of the LAPD

Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate an 11-month-old baby who was last seen in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles.

Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen in the care of his father’s friend about 11:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police noted there is an ongoing custody battle for Theo between the boy’s mother and father, though no further details were provided.

Theo is Hispanic, 2-feet-tall and weighs about 30 pounds, with a light complexion, brown hair, blue eyes and a birthmark on the outside of his left knee.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Officer Hadeen at 213-677-9077 or the LAPD 77th Street Division watch commander at 323-786-5077. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.