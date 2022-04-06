ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The trouble with attracting diversity in the Washington State Patrol

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity in the Washington State Patrol has been...

www.king5.com

inForney.com

Washington state begins to purge ‘squaw’ from place names

(The Center Square) – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names (COGN) has started work on a federal proposal to rename 18 geographic features in the state which include the name “squaw.” It’s part of a nationwide effort to rid federal lands of a term the U.S. government has deemed a racial slur for Native Americans.
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
Quick Country 96.5

Why You Will Soon See More State Patrol Troopers in Minnesota

If you're a fan of putting the pedal to the metal, here's a head's up that you'll soon be seeing more State Patrol squad cars across Minnesota. Everybody has a TON going on these days, and it seems like we're always in a hurry, doesn't it? (Maybe that's just me...) But if your plan to try to gain a little time by exceeding the speed limit when you're on the highways and interstates here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you might want to think twice.
WHIZ

State Patrol Takes Part in 6-State Trooper Project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from our communities. This initiative began on Thursday, March 10 and ended on Saturday. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho is Not One of the Safest States in the United States from COVID

COVID has been taking over the world and the country for over two years now, and while things have begun to settle down a little, it is still spreading across the globe. With the announcement of a new variant of COVID last month making its way through Europe and expected to spread like the rest, it is a fair question to ask which states are the safest from the disease. Multiple things need to be considered when taking this into account, but there is a list online that ranks the states which are the safest and which ones are more prone to the spreading pandemic.
The Independent

Far-right activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy arrested for trespassing at hospital protest

Ammon Bundy, a far-right activist who has built a reputation by clashing with law enforcement on multiple occasions, has been arrested by police in Meridian, Idaho, on a charge of trespassing.Mr Bundy, who is running for governor in Idaho, was leading a group of protesters expressing outrage at authorities for taking a malnourished child into protective custody. According to police, the protesters arrived at St Luke’s Meridian Medical Centre demonstrating against the “kidnapping” of the child, and refused to leave the area when asked to do so.In a statement, Mr Bundy’s campaign wrote that he was arrested “while standing for...
News Break
Politics
KING-5

Washington Supreme Court rules racial covenants will remain in public record

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Supreme court ruled Thursday that county auditors cannot remove racial covenants from a home's title and deed from the public record. The ruling comes from a case in Spokane County in which property owner Alex May sought to have racial covenants, language in home titles that made it illegal for people of color to live there, removed from the title to his property and from public records.
Yuma Daily Sun

Wellton Border Patrol agents help state troopers track fleeing suspects

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station helped a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety track down two individuals who fled from an attempted traffic stop near Tacna last week. The incident took place on Interstate 8 near mile marker 40. A white Ford pickup...
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick’s Day approaches

PIKESVILLE, MD—With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Thursday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this week, state police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick’s Day approaches" The post Maryland State Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick’s Day approaches appeared first on Nottingham MD.
The Independent

Oregon sues COVID test company, millions of dollars pocketed

The state of Oregon sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company on Thursday, saying its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money for themselves and boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars.Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, the married couple who own CCC, had no prior experience in the medical field or medical testing and had run an...
americanmilitarynews.com

Nat’l Guard member threatened to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch brewery, police say

A member of the Ohio National Guard was arrested on Monday for allegedly threatening to crash a plane into an Anheuser-Busch brewing company factory in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old James Ricky Meade II at his home in Chesterhill on Monday, Fox News reported. Reade was a specialist in the Ohio National Guard and served as an air defense battle management system operator prior to his arrest.
