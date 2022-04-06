WATCH: DVH reacts to 21-9 win over UCA and Dylan Leach’s Cycle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs got a big mid-week win over UCA on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks took down the Bears 21-9.
Sophomore Dylan Leach was the story of the game, hitting for the cycle and had two home runs from both sides of the plate.
Arkansas has a quick turnaround as they head to Gainesville on Thursday for a series with Florida.
