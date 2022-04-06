ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: DVH reacts to 21-9 win over UCA and Dylan Leach’s Cycle

By Courtney Mims
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYgb1_0f0gKQFF00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs got a big mid-week win over UCA on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks took down the Bears 21-9.

Sophomore Dylan Leach was the story of the game, hitting for the cycle and had two home runs from both sides of the plate.

Arkansas has a quick turnaround as they head to Gainesville on Thursday for a series with Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class reacts to this week’s induction

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Accomplished former Razorbacks and Arkansas sports greats are being honored this week as they’re inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame’s 64th annual class. Hear from the inductees as Nick Walters catches up with them during Thursday’s reception at the ASHOF facility. Former Hogs being recognized for football accomplishments […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uca#Dvh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

One in custody after barricade situation on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– One person is in custody after a barricade situation closed all lanes on I-40 in West Memphis, Arkansas. The Arkansas State Police say 47-year-old Charles Ray Skinner of Lonsdale has been charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, parking on a highway and obstructing governmental operations. According to ASP, a […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy