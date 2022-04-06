ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinenno's 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — Juan Dinenno scored twice before the half and Pumas UNAM defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal. The two teams meet for the second...

