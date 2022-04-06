ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: DVH reacts to 21-9 win over UCA and Dylan Leach’s Cycle

By Courtney Mims
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgRN8_0f0gJcqs00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Diamond Hogs got a big mid-week win over UCA on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks took down the Bears 21-9.

Sophomore Dylan Leach was the story of the game, hitting for the cycle and had two home runs from both sides of the plate.

Arkansas has a quick turnaround as they head to Gainesville on Thursday for a series with Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uca#Dvh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

Police: Motorcyclist injured in Auburn crash involving former A-State football coach Gus Malzahn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn was involved in a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle operator Monday night. Auburn Police have confirmed the incident and say the crash remains under investigation. The crash happened near Hamilton road and Ogletree Road. Police confirm Malzahn was driving the vehicle the motorcycle operator […]
AUBURN, AL
KTAL

Louisiana Tech loses early lead in loss to Louisiana-Lafayette

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana Tech squandered an early 6-1 lead, allowing seven runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-6 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field. The loss ended Tech’s chance at a series sweep after defeating ULL 7-3 on Tuesday evening....
RUSTON, LA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy