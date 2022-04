WVU's vet needed just two words: "I'm back." Coach Dawn Plitzuweit will have a veteran guard in the back court to start her tenure in Morgantown. Madisen Smith announced Thursday that she will return to the Mountaineers for her fifth year with the program, confirming what she said in March on the Mike Carey radio show. She is one of seven players slated to return to the program in 2022-23.

