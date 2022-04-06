ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Conquers 2022 Hyundai Venue

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Check out this 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross vs. 2022 Hyundai Venue comparison and see the many advantages of the Corolla...

CNET

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts With Rally-Tuned AWD, Wicked Widebody

Drivers have spent months begging Toyota for a taste of the GR Yaris, but the automaker hasn't given in yet. Instead it's treating us to a different hot hatchback that's, perhaps, more desirable and appropriate for our roads. Meet the freshly debuted 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and the limited-run Circuit Edition. Squeezing 300 horsepower from a tiny engine and boasting standard rally-tuned all-wheel-drive and widebody style that would make a Subaru WRX blush, the GR Corolla is set to powerslide into dealerships later this year.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

The Corolla nameplate has been synonymous with reliability for decades, but it’s also been synonymous with a less flattering adjective: boring. Toyota is seeking to change that by finally giving the compact car a real high-performance version (the Apex sedan introduced in 2021 doesn’t count): the 2023 GR Corolla, developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing performance division.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
MotorBiscuit

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Beats the 2022 Mazda CX-5

Are you shopping around for a compact crossover SUV? Two solid options are the Hyundai Santa Fe and Mazda CX-5. See how they measure up in this 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe vs. 2022 Mazda CX-5 comparison. With its many advantages, the Santa Fe beats the CX-5. 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe...
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Testing GR Corolla's New Automatic Gearbox With Rally Car In Japan

The giant-slaying Toyota GR Yaris won the hearts of many enthusiasts that had the option of purchasing one. Unfortunately, the USA was completely snubbed of this entertaining little hot hatch. Globally, owners and reviewers have noted that it offers rally-inspired dynamic capabilities thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system while punchy performance is produced by a downsized 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine capable of big power, while a manual gearbox provides driver engagement. That's right, the GR Yaris is not available with an automatic. That's why this rally car, spotted at the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge held in Akitakata, Japan this past weekend, is so curious, as it features an eight-speed automatic gearbox that could find its way into the new US-bound GR Corolla hot hatch.
MotorBiscuit

Looking for the Most Reliable Used Midsize Cars? Pick 1 of These 5 Sedans

Which used midsize and large cars have the highest reliability ratings? There are a handful of brands you can consistently look to in order to find long-lasting cars, but nailing down specific makes, models, and years can be tricky. Fortunately, Consumer Reports collected a list of the most reliable used vehicles to buy, and these five popular sedans made the list.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports’ Highest-Rated Full-Size 2022 Pickup Trucks Under $40,000

There are three trucks at the top of the best full-size 2022 pickup trucks. They include the 2022 Ram 1500, the 2022 Ford F-150, and the 2022 Ford F-250. With excellent ratings and road test scores, these three trucks are worth considering if you’re in the market for a new truck. Here’s how much the best full-size 2022 pickup trucks will cost you.
