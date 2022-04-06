Dinenno's 2 goals give Pumas 2-1 advantage on Cruz Azul

Barcelona stretched their unbeaten streak to 14 games on Thursday, drawing 1-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg. Xavi's side was outplayed in the first half and fortunate to only be down 1-0 in the second when Ferran Torres found the back of the net in the 66th minute to equalize. Barça played the last 12 minutes of the game a man up, but they could not get a clear look on goal to take the win, settling for a draw that in the end was an acceptable result and still puts them in the driver's seat to advance.

UEFA ・ 4 HOURS AGO