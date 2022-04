Tennessee State's all-time records against FBS programs

Notre Dame has announced that its 2023 home opener will be played against Tennessee State, a Historically Black College and University. On the surface, it’s a great opportunity for a lesser-known program to receive national exposure. However, it also will be the first time the Irish have played a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. The reaction to this news within the fan base mostly has been lukewarm at best and outright negative at worst.

Notre Dame presently is the only Football Bowl Subdivision opponent the Tigers have scheduled for the future. That makes the decision either more of a headscratcher from the Irish’s point of view or it merely makes the Irish an outlier. Either way, the Tigers don’t get to play FBS schools very much, so you better believe they will be hyped for the opportunity. In the spirit of that, let’s take a look at how they have done against teams from college football’s top level:

Air Force

Series: Air Force leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Sept. 24, 2011 – Air Force 63, Tennessee State 24

Appalachian State

Series: Appalachian State leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Nov. 28, 1998 – Appalachian State 45, Tennessee State 31

Ball State

Series: Tied, 0-0-1.

Only meeting: Dec. 11, 1965 in Grantland Rice Bowl – Tennessee State 14, Ball State 14

Georgia State

Series: Tennessee State leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Aug. 31, 2017 – Tennessee State 17, Georgia State 10

Jacksonville State (joining FBS in 2023)

Series: Jacksonville State leads, 13-2.

Last meeting: March 7, 2021 – Jacksonville State 38, Tennessee State 16

Louisville

Series: Tennessee State leads, 2-0.

Last meeting: Nov. 10, 1984 – Tennessee State 24, Louisville 15

Middle Tennessee State

Series: Middle Tennessee State leads, 11-9.

Last meeting: Sept. 7, 2019 – Middle Tennessee State 45, Tennessee State 26

Mississippi State

Series: Mississippi State leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Nov. 20, 2021 – Mississippi State 55, Tennessee State 10

Nevada

Series: Nevada leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Dec. 6, 1986 in national quarterfinals – Nevada 33, Tennessee State 6

San Diego State

Series: San Diego State leads, 1-0-1.

Last meeting: Nov. 23, 1968 – Tennessee State 13, San Diego State 13

UNLV

Series: UNLV leads, 1-0.

Only meeting: Nov. 10, 1979 – UNLV 36, Tennessee State 28

Vanderbilt

Series: Vanderbilt leads, 3-0.

Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2018 – Vanderbilt 31, Tennessee State 27

Western Kentucky

Series: Tied, 2-2.

Last meeting: Oct. 21, 2000 – Western Kentucky 52, Tennessee State 14