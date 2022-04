Monisha was reported as missing on February 24 with the Cedartown Police Department.This poster is from the National Center for the Missing and Endangered, Inc. Detectives are still searching for Monisha Sharae Leath, a missing woman out of Rome, Georgia, a city on the outskirts of Atlanta. The 32-year-old mother was last heard from on February 24, 2022. Jackie Leath, Monisha’s sister, says that when she tried to video chat with Monisha around 5:00 pm that same day, it was her husband that called back.

ROME, GA ・ 21 DAYS AGO