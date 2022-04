The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the annual Ord Invitational at the Ord Golf Club on Tuesday. Broken Bow placed third as a team with a team score of 355. Grand Island Central Catholic was the team champion with a 336 and Ord was runner-up with a 344. Tad Kovarik of Ord was the individual champion with a low round of 74. Broken Bow was led by Carsten Fox who placed fifth overall with an 84. Austin Harvey also finished in the top ten for the Indians placing tenth with an 86. Broken Bow’s Nathan Reynolds finished one shot outside the top 15 with an 88. Zack Gaffney and JR Schaaf each shot a 97. The Broken Bow boys golf team is scheduled to compete at the Lexington Invitational on April 12th.

2 DAYS AGO