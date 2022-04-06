ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHNOI_0f0gGH7Q00

CHICAGO (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch their fourth straight Central Division championship with a 127-106 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

The defending NBA champion Bucks haven’t been on a run like this since Don Nelson’s teams won seven consecutive division titles in the 1980s.

They took control early and came away with an easy win even though DeMar DeRozan scored 40 for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul.

Lopez had his best performance after missing most of the season because of a back injury. Khris Middleton scored 19.

Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis added 13 points apiece as the Bucks completed a four-game season sweep of the Bulls.

DeRozan did all he could to carry Chicago, with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine sidelined because of ongoing soreness in his left knee.

Patrick Williams added 18 points. Nikola Vucevic struggled, going 3 of 19 and scoring seven points. He did draw loud cheers when he knocked Allen to the floor early in the fourth quarter, delighting fans angry about Allen’s hard foul earlier this season on Chicago’s Alex Caruso that resulted in a broken wrist.

But the Bulls once again lost to an elite opponent. They are a combined 2-20 against the top four teams in the East and West.

Chicago also fell to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, a game behind Toronto with three to play. The Raptors beat Atlanta.

Vucevic hit a corner 3-pointer for Chicago just before the halftime buzzer and DeRozan hit a jumper in the opening seconds of the third to cut it to 58-48.

Milwaukee regrouped and pushed the lead to 21, only to have the Bulls get within 10 again late in the third. Two free throws by Antetokounmpo in the closing minute of the quarter and a 3 from the top by Jrue Holiday made it 96-80 before DeRozan hit jumper to cut the margin to 14 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was available despite a sore right knee.

Bulls: PG Lonzo Ball experienced another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, raising more doubt about whether he will play again this season. Ball felt some discomfort after he tried to ramp up activities again following a 10-day pause, coach Billy Donovan said. Donovan said the next step will probably be a “meeting of the minds” in the next day or two. And the possibility of Ball missing the remainder of the season is “on the table.” Ball has not played since Jan. 14. … Donovan said he didn’t necessarily get the sense that LaVine will need to miss a chunk of games, though his status for Wednesday’s matchup with Boston was in question.

Bucks: Host the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Bulls: Host the Celtics on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix. The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Jazz rout Thunder 137-101 for 5th straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points, 11 rebounds...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tyler Herro goes scorching hot to match Dwyane Wade’s Heat record

Here’s a suggestion: Just give the Sixth Man of the Year trophy to Tyler Herro already. The high-scoring guard had another stellar performance off the bench on Tuesday night, leading the Miami Heat to a 144-115 drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets. Herro scored a career-high 35 points in 34 minutes. He shot an efficient 11-of-18 from the floor, including 6-of-10 three-pointers, and added six rebounds and three assists.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Jazz seal top-6 playoff berth with OT win over Grizzlies

Rudy Gobert scored five of his 22 points late in overtime and hauled in 21 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz escape with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz’s win combined with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-114 loss to the Washington...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Zach Lavine
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart (ankle) probable for Boston's Thursday contest against Milwaukee

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart is on track to play in the second half of Boston's back-to-back despite a recent right ankle sprain. In an uptempo spot against a Bucks' team playing with a 101.4 pace, our models project Smart to score 32.0 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Ap#Central Division#The Chicago Bulls#Mvp#Bucks
Reuters

Raptors rally against Hawks to clinch playoff spot

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with eight straight points that helped produce a 118-108 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Fred VanVleet contributed a 3-pointer to the difference-making run for Toronto (46-33), the current fifth...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Powell returns, Clippers beat Suns for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES -- — The Los Angeles Clippers got way too comfortable against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns and it nearly cost them. Leading by 39 points in the third quarter, the Clippers survived an offensive onslaught by Phoenix's bench in the fourth and hung on for a 113-109 victory on Wednesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
WausauPilot

Woodchucks re-sign pitcher, plus two

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks have re-signed Cade Denton for the 2022 season while also bringing in Calvin Shepherd and Jack Wenninger, the team announced this week. Denton, a 6’3″ right-hand pitcher from Oral Roberts University, played with the Woodchucks for the 2021 season. He struck out 23 batters and earned a win. This season at ORU, Denton has pitched 19.2 innings, striking out 25 batters while having an ERA of 0.92.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy