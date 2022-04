HASTINGS, Neb. — It was all Hastings, all game, as the Tigers shutout visiting York, 3-0, for their sixth win of the year. Esmeralda Guzman, Nizel Espinoza Nunez, and Angie Perez all scored for the Tigers, as they jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes off the boot of Guzman.

