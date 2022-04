Another great business in Lake Charles has finally reopened. Cajun Wharf located on Ryan Street will reopen its doors today starting at 11:00 am. The popular eatery and bar have been closed for quite a while. Just like so many other businesses in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, the bar suffered severe damage back in 2020 from hurricanes Laura and Delta which has caused them to be closed for almost two years now.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO