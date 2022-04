Russian mercenaries and Malian soldiers have been accused of killing hundreds of men in a town in central Mali last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.Although witnesses said some of the victims in the town of Moura were Islamic jihadis, they suggested that most of the deceased were civilians.Giving testimony, survivors told HRW that a helicopter carrying soldiers had landed near Moura’s animal market on the morning of 27 March. The troops opened fire on 30 armed jihadis before reinforcements arrived and blocked off escape routes from the settlement, they said.These forces are then said to have rounded up...

