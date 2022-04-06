ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employers at big job fair in Nampa look to hire hundreds of workers

By Mickaela Elich
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday, at the Nampa Civic Center over 50 businesses were looking to recruit hundreds of employees. "We're just looking for candidates that are just qualified and are motivated to work for us," said Gavin Gard, transportation security officer. Job seekers were able to...

