The Jourdanton Indians faced the Lytle Pirates and the Natalia Mustangs last week and came out on top in both to extend their win streak to four games. The Indians went to battle against the Lytle Pirates. Clyde Schuchart started the game for the Indians, then Jace Hierholzer subbed in to close out the game. Defense played a huge role as with each inning the game was neck and neck. Bottom of the seventh saw the game tied 3-3. The Indians loaded the bases. With only one out, Jace Hierholzer stepped up to the plate. Finding his pitch, Hierholzer hit a line drive straight to the first baseman who bobbled the ball and dropped it, allowing the winning run to come home for the Indians.

LYTLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO