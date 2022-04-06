Won't you 'come and dine'?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. To be honest, my initial reason for buying a cute set of gold coffee spoons was because of how pretty they are. It's not like I really needed special spoons to sit on my bar cart turned coffee cart. However, once I started seeing influencers post pretty little gold spoons next to their coffee pot, I couldn't get them out of my head. After deciding it was time to purchase some, I opened up my Amazon app and with just a few clicks ordered the Sweejar Gold Espresso Spoons in a set of 6 to be delivered to my door in just a few days.

