Abandoned Dev "Absolutely Not Proud of" PS5 App

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developer of Abandoned has stated it's not proud of the PS5 app that it released last summer. Abandoned has been one long rollercoaster of emotions since its announcement. When it was revealed, it was a seemingly normal indie horror game about someone stranded in the woods, but then things got...

comicbook.com

