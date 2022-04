By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jerry Sandusky is once again asking a judge for a new trial.

Sandusky’s new lawyer has filed his latest request in federal court.

Sandusky claims his lawyers in 2012 were ineffective.

The appeal also cites the massive, worldwide, pre-trial publicity surrounding the case.

Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison for sexually abusing children.