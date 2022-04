Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch insists he will not be dwelling on the Premier League table as his side resume their relegation battle.The Whites take on second-bottom Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in another crucial top-flight clash which carries extra significance after Burnley’s win against Everton on Wednesday night.Marsch said: “The reality is we’re still in a relegation battle. We know that. We’re not foolish or naive to that.“But watching the table doesn’t do anything to impact our work process. The best thing for us is to control ourselves and not stress about what the external situation is and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO