Moab, UT

Moab weighs new zoning rule as workers can't find housing

By Daniel Woodruff, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOAB, Utah (KUTV) — One of Utah’s most popular destinations is experiencing a major housing crisis. Moab is seeing sky-high prices and a severe lack of supply, and it’s having the biggest effect on those who keep the town running. Take Kimiko Cordero. She cleans condos...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Market#Moab Regional Hospital
