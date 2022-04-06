ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers star Joel Embiid overtakes LeBron James after monster 45-point explosion vs. Pacers

By Paolo Songco
 1 day ago
Joel Embiid came up with another monstrous performance on Tuesday night as he led the Sixers to a 131-122 win against the Indiana Pacers. The five-time All-Star exploded for 45 points en route to surpassing Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the race for this year’s scoring...

