Springfield, MO

Jamie's Tuesday Overnight Forecast

 3 days ago

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Snow is back for the Ozarks

Showers are moving through the region and will continue to move south and east overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with breezy conditions. It will be breezy again tomorrow with cloudy skies and well below-average temperatures. Showers will continue overnight and through tomorrow. A few areas will be seeing snow showers due to the atmosphere being so cold. Tonight’s temperatures will be dropping to the mid-30s with cloudy skies. If you have jumped the gun early and bought flowers, make sure to bring them in before tomorrow night as temperatures drop below freezing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KATC News

After Tuesday's stormy weather, smooth forecast ahead

Tuesday brought it a round of rough weather as an energetic front pushed itself across the area sparking showers and thunderstorms across the region. Despite how active Tuesday was, however, the rest of the week is looking equally as quiet with beautiful weather through out south Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Springfield, MO
Greene County, MO
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Savannah's Thursday Evening Forecast 4/7

SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Friday, April 8 Midday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MO
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a second round of storms possible overnight, improving weather for St. Patrick’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One round of showers and storms passed through SE NC earlier this evening. Heavy clusters of storms split with one batch of storms passing west of I-95 and another passing just offshore. A rotating storm passed just of the coast of Brunswick and New Hanover during the 8 p.m. hour. A second cluster of storms will push into the area after 2 a.m. We do not anticipate severe weather but storms with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with Round Two. After temperatures topped out near 70 this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight. Go ahead with outdoor plans on your St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be nice. However a quick passing shower or storm could briefly interrupt your fun.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Ozarks First.com

T.J.'s DayBreak Forecast 4/8/22

SPRINGFIELD, MO

