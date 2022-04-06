ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Another memorial in the works to honor the life of former deputy

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another memorial is in the works to honor the life and legacy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy Phillip Campas.

County Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to support a resolution by Senator Shannon Grove to rename the interchange at highway 65 and 99 in honor of Campas.

Campas was killed in July 2021 during a standoff in Wasco. He died trying to rescue a Wasco family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with guns.

Campas’ name is also etched on the law enforcement memorial at KCSO headquarters. A plaque in his honor was unveiled at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in January.

