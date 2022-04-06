Another memorial in the works to honor the life of former deputy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another memorial is in the works to honor the life and legacy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy Phillip Campas.
County Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to support a resolution by Senator Shannon Grove to rename the interchange at highway 65 and 99 in honor of Campas.
Campas was killed in July 2021 during a standoff in Wasco. He died trying to rescue a Wasco family whose mentally ill husband and father was threatening them with guns.
Campas’ name is also etched on the law enforcement memorial at KCSO headquarters. A plaque in his honor was unveiled at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in January.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1