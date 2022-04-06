ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie on mental health awareness airs at Challenger Learning Center

By Ricco Holston
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
An organization in Tallahassee is showing a film this weekend to bring awareness and information about mental illness.

The non-profit is called "Mother's Cry" and the mission is to increase awareness of mental health and the challenges that can start as young as teenagers.

The film features all local talent.

This first production premiered in March. You have a chance to catch it again this Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

It's free at the Challenger Learning Center downtown.

