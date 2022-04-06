Another round of severe weather possible on Wednesday

ALLENDALE COUNTY, South Carolina — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes from Tuesday's weather outbreak, but that number will climb higher, and doesn't include the massive tornado that struck in Allendale County. The weather service says survey teams verified Wednesday the following tornadoes:. Clarendon County...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of strong storms that has a history of producing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches North Georgia. This same system produced a confirmed tornado over New Orleans late Tuesday night. Although the storms will be weaker as they move over Georgia, we will still see periods of heavy rain and a chance of severe storms Wednesday morning.
As you enjoy your sunny weekend, please be mindful that “wind gusts could get up to 35 miles per hour today across portions of Central Alabama.” Also, that River flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers through at least Tuesday,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service continues to survey damage from the Tuesday's tornado outbreak. The NWS in Columbia confirmed a tornado touched down in Lexington County Tuesday near Gaston. The tornado moved to the Sandy Run community causing minor damage. The survey team confirmed the EF1 tornado...
