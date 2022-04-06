ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another round of severe weather possible on Wednesday

WLTX.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of severe weather, including...

www.wltx.com

CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours move in overnight, severe storms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of strong storms that has a history of producing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches North Georgia. This same system produced a confirmed tornado over New Orleans late Tuesday night. Although the storms will be weaker as they move over Georgia, we will still see periods of heavy rain and a chance of severe storms Wednesday morning.
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
WLTX.com

More Midlands tornadoes confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service continues to survey damage from the Tuesday's tornado outbreak. The NWS in Columbia confirmed a tornado touched down in Lexington County Tuesday near Gaston. The tornado moved to the Sandy Run community causing minor damage. The survey team confirmed the EF1 tornado...
COLUMBIA, SC

