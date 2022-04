Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Leo Schiappa won three events to power the Bulldogs to a season-opening win. Schiappa was first in the triple jump (35-6), 100 (11.0) and 400 (55.0). ORR also got wins from Murray Copps in the mile (4:58.2) and 2-mile (11:22.5), John Kassabian in the 800 (2:11), Rudy Arsenault in the long jump (18), Walter Rosher in the discus (89-8) and Braeden Christopher in the high jump (5-6).

