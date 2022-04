The Johnson County Planning & Zoning Commission will have their April meeting Tuesday in Buffalo beginning at 7 p.m. where they will review a number of subdivisions. Under New Business on the agenda for the meeting is the presentation of the Kolb Minor Subdivision Sketch Review for the proposed subdivision off of Rock Creek Road and Kolb Drive; and the presentation of a proposed amendment to Lot 54 and 55 of the Shores at Lake DeSmet Subdivision.

