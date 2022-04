If you ride a motorcycle, you might want to think twice before stopping at the local drive-thru. I'm sure you've heard wacky stories about people riding horses, bicycles and other strange vehicles through the fast-food drive-thru window. While tales like this are great fodder for slow news days, in reality, it's unlikely that you'll be served if you're not in a car or truck.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO