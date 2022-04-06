ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dooly County, GA

Dooly, Macon County cancels classes Wednesday due to severe weather potential

 1 day ago
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff will not report to school in Dooly County because of the potential for more severe weather on Wednesday, April...

