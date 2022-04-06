ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambier, OH

Book signing set for April 12 at Kenyon for Centerburg author

By Special to Knox Pages
Knox Pages
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAMBIER — The Kenyon College Bookstore is excited to host local author and Kenyon alumna Jamie Lyn Smith as our first book event author this spring. On Tuesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. She will discuss her short story collection, Township, in conversation with the Kenyon Review’s Elizabeth...

