IMPD honors fallen officer with 'Bre Challenge'

After being laid to rest in January, Officer Diane Gonzalez is now being commemorated in the lobby of the New Haven Police Department Headquarters. Gonzalez’s family, friends and NHPD officers gathered in the NHPD lobby Tuesday afternoon to unveil a plaque dedicated in her honor. Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury from an on-duty car crash in 2008 when she and Sgt. Dario Aponte were responding to a domestic violence dispute in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Aponte died in the crash and Gonzalez sustained a traumatic brain injury. As a result of that injury, she slipped into a 13-year coma from which she never emerged.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 23 DAYS AGO