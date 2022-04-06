ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How to watch Suns vs. Lakers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday’s NBA game

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown three at the end of last quarter, the Phoenix Suns have now snagged the lead. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers 65-58. The top scorers for the Suns have been shooting guard Devin Booker (16 points) and center...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (rest) starting for Suns on Tuesday; Landry Shamet back to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Three Suns starters - Booker, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton - got Sunday night's game off due to rest. But on Tuesday, all three are back in action and starting. As a result, Landry Shamet will revert to a bench role.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Devin Booker
NESN

Suns Rule Out Booker, Paul, Ayton, And Crowder vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns have ruled out Devin Booker (back), Chris Paul (thumb), Deandre Ayton (ankle), and Jae Crowder (ankle) for Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers per Kellan Olson of Empire Of The Suns. It seems like the four are simply getting rest as Phoenix has comfortably clinched...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers#Phoenix Current Records#Pacific Division#Footprint Center#The Denver Nuggets
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

APRIL 1 - 7, 2022This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine live: Putin’s daughters hit by new sanctionsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets

Comments / 0

Community Policy