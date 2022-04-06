ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma residents, business owners call for crackdown on crime

q13fox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's become an all too common sight...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 14

Related
KOMO News

Tacoma residents voice crime concerns to city officials

KOMO News has been telling you for some time about the crime increase in Tacoma and Tuesday night, residents of the city called for local leaders to take action. In front of city council members, a group of people spoke out. "We have been trying to get your attention for...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Crackdown#Police Lights
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities woman escapes kidnapper in Ellensburg, suspect remains at large

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities woman who was assaulted and driven out of the area against her will escaped her captor during a stop in Ellensburg. Now, law enforcement across Eastern Washington is searching for the male suspect who fled from the scene last Friday. The accused kidnapper was identified by Kennewick police officers as 53-year-old Jack Woldrop. His last...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma business burglarized 4 times in 8 weeks

TACOMA, Wash. — A shoe store owner is fed up with burglars who have broken into his store several times in a span of eight weeks. Scott Soine, the owner of Red Wing Shoes in Tacoma, said a man recorded by a surveillance camera is just one of several burglars breaking into his shop.
TACOMA, WA
Oxygen

Who Killed 2 Washington Pre-Teens Who Disappeared On Bike Rides Months Apart In 1986?

It was a beautiful sunny day in Tacoma, Washington when 12-year-old Michella Welch struck out on her bike with her younger sisters to Puget Park on March 26, 1986. The trio arrived at the picturesque park tucked into the trees only to realize that they had forgotten their picnic lunch back at home. Michella offered to ride back home to get the meal, leaving Angela and Nicole behind. It would be the last time they ever saw their big sister.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found, pulled from Issaquah creek

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The body of a man was found and pulled from a creek in Confluence Park in Issaquah on Tuesday. The body was found before 6:30 p.m. It is believed that the man was reported missing earlier, police said. Law enforcement said the man’s death is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy