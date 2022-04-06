Tacoma residents, business owners call for crackdown on crime

KOMO News has been telling you for some time about the crime increase in Tacoma and Tuesday night, residents of the city called for local leaders to take action. In front of city council members, a group of people spoke out. "We have been trying to get your attention for...
The NYPD Neighborhood Safety Team is still in its infancy, but Mayor Eric Adam says that it’s working. So far, there have been 31 arrests and 10 guns were removed from the streets in just six days. Mayor Adams was at Police Service Area 77 in Melrose to talk...
TACOMA, Wash. — When David Longwell left his house to pick up some food and traffic hit a standstill, he figured there had been another crash on E. Portland Ave. in Tacoma. It turns out dozens of drivers had taken over an intersection to spin donuts – a problem that has popped up yet again.
BOTHELL, Wash. — An Amber Alert was canceled for a 3-year-old girl who was inside her mother’s car when it was stolen. Faith Collins was reported missing shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Mike Johnson with Bothell police. Police said she was left alone in a car as...
REDMOND, Wash. — Police departments in western Washington have sent out warnings amid a rise in moving company scams that have left victims out of thousands of dollars and their personal belongings. The Redmond Police Department and Bellevue Police Department this week are advising those looking to hire movers...
A Tri-Cities mother of four teen children and her boyfriend were named Tuesday as the victims of Sunday’s violent wreck in Kennewick. Tressica Garza, 38, and Wayne Judd, 45, were driving east on Gage Boulevard when a minivan ran a red light, said Kennewick police. The van was speeding...
As Oregon pump prices draw closer to the five dollar mark, the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News they have received at least five reports of gas theft since the start of 2021, but three of them alone during a 10-day period in March.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police seized what were suspected to be drugs and illegal pills, as well as cash and a stolen gun, from a woman’s car last week. Officers from the Federal Way Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit were doing extra patrols in the area of the Eastwind Motel in the 33200 block of Pacific Highway South.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Deputies are trying to determine if a driver was alone when he drove his car into Lost Lake from the boat launch in Snohomish just before midnight Tuesday. The driver was able to escape the vehicle and swim to the shoreline, where he reported that his...
YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
For the third time in less than a week, the Dori Monson Show has learned, King County District Court Judge Pro Tem Justin Walsh has ignored prosecutor’s objections and released a criminal suspect. In this case, prosecutors considered the defendant so dangerous that they rush-filed their case. Shawn Cantrell...
TACOMA, Wash. — A family is in mourning after an employee at a marijuana store in Tacoma was shot and killed by a robber last weekend. It's the latest in a string of robberies around western Washington and the third fatality connected to a pot shop robbery within a week.
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are searching for at least two suspects who tried to steal an ATM in Des Moines early Tuesday morning. A Des Moines Police Department spokesperson said the suspects used a U-Haul to try to remove an ATM from inside an E-Z Mart at 21620 Marine View Drive S around 2 a.m.
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A family is desperate for answers after their loved one was shot and killed at a Seattle-area homeless encampment while he was looking for his missing brother. Now, they are calling on the community to help them find justice. Zaineb Al-Aboudy watched as her family...
A King County Metro service worker found an unresponsive man on a Seattle bus after the end of a driver’s shift. He was pronounced dead after medics were called. The 30-year-old victim had been on the bus for hours before being noticed, though it’s unclear if the man died during or after the end of the shift.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Tri-Cities woman who was assaulted and driven out of the area against her will escaped her captor during a stop in Ellensburg. Now, law enforcement across Eastern Washington is searching for the male suspect who fled from the scene last Friday. The accused kidnapper was identified by Kennewick police officers as 53-year-old Jack Woldrop. His last...
TACOMA, Wash. — A shoe store owner is fed up with burglars who have broken into his store several times in a span of eight weeks. Scott Soine, the owner of Red Wing Shoes in Tacoma, said a man recorded by a surveillance camera is just one of several burglars breaking into his shop.
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car at a park Tuesday afternoon in Lynnwood. Officers were called to Daleway Park off 64th Avenue West for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a man was...
It was a beautiful sunny day in Tacoma, Washington when 12-year-old Michella Welch struck out on her bike with her younger sisters to Puget Park on March 26, 1986. The trio arrived at the picturesque park tucked into the trees only to realize that they had forgotten their picnic lunch back at home. Michella offered to ride back home to get the meal, leaving Angela and Nicole behind. It would be the last time they ever saw their big sister.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The body of a man was found and pulled from a creek in Confluence Park in Issaquah on Tuesday. The body was found before 6:30 p.m. It is believed that the man was reported missing earlier, police said. Law enforcement said the man’s death is not...
