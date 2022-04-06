ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Car show success due to volunteer, business support

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, March 27, the Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club hosted its annual Corvette & Camaro Only Car Show on Historic Courthouse Square in Inverness. A total of 65 Awards were presented to the winners. A record turnout of spectators filled downtown Inverness on a beautiful Sunday weather wise to...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Lima News

Car shows and more

• Wednesdays, May 4-Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. • Saturday, June 11: 10th...
BLUFFTON, OH
CBS News

The Uplift: A show of support and a show reborn

A dad climbing the tallest mountain in the world for his son. A mini boat launched by New Hampshire kids and found by a fellow middle schooler – all the way in Norway. And a reboot of the iconic "Reading Rainbow." Plus, our most viral videos of the week. This is the Uplift.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court passed...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
City
Beverly Hills, FL
City
Marianna, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City Garden Club: Plant sales soared in Floral City

Having held more than 20 annual plant sales, the FFGC Floral City Garden Club claims that this year's Plant Sale was the most attended, most sold, and best organized and most profitable. A steady crowd of customers pulled up to the Plant Sale site ready to learn about the best...
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cars speeding on Pine Ridge Boulevard

Is there a speeding problem on Pine Ridge Boulevard? Attention sheriff. I live off Pine Ridge. Answers are multiple choice. A. do I live next to the Daytona speedway? B. Do I live by a drag race track? C. Are they filming "Street Outlaws"? D. All of the above? Right, it's "d."
PINE RIDGE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Run Living April 8

By now, everyone should have found the new yellow Travel Brochure in their cubby. Here are the ticket sales for the week of April 18 at the Orchid Club from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Sale on Monday, April 18:. Grumpy Old Men at the Alhambra on Aug. 11. Chocolate...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Parks Recreation#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Ace Hardware#American Car Craft#American Suncoast Realty#Biscuit Barn#Brooklyn Deli#Culver#Domino#Darden Restaurant Group#Griot#New England Pastry Caf#Papa Willies Bar Grill#Skyline Security#Sound Decisions Design#Sisters Springs#Subway
Citrus County Chronicle

A Switch in Time On My Behind

When growing up, spankings were normal. And, for someone like me, those spankings were quite regular. Today my father would be arrested for all the spankings he gave me while I was growing up. At that time, something was wrong if you didn’t get a spanking. When I was...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness artist organizes special show in Dunnellon

Ro Martinez of Inverness has seized the opportunities life has presented to her and lived a multifaceted life. Now, an op and abstract artist, Martinez is organizing an April 23 Earth Day art show at Rainbow Springs Art in Dunnellon gallery. Born in Columbia, Martinez moved with her family to...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Improve your home and its value

Home upgrades happen for different reasons but enhancing your home’s curb appeal and value are often at the top of the list. These projects can make it easier to enjoy your home knowing they carry a return on investment of up to 92%, according to the Remodeling 2021 Cost vs. Value Report published in “Remodeling Magazine.” Plus, you’ll have the added benefit of knowing you’re making a sound investment should you decide to sell down the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Citrus County Chronicle

Parkway opening creating problems for Crystal Oaks

Crystal River residents say the new Suncoast Parkway interchange in front of their subdivision on State Road 44 is dangerous and something needs to be done. County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, who represents that district, agrees. If extra signage at the site doesn’t work, Kinnard said the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will have to send their engineers back to fix it.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – ROADS & HOMES

Yes, we need funding for road repairs. How about using some of the tax money from these 10,115 new homes to finance that? Makes a lot of sense to me. I’m complaining about the roads in Citrus County that are not getting paved, especially when I drive down Forest Ridge Boulevard in Beverly Hills, or rather, I should say, down in Citrus Springs, Florida, down Deltona. They’re putting in a whole new section of homes. They haven’t even started building the houses yet. Everything’s bare; they’ve taken down all the trees. It looks like a sandstorm when you go through there and they’ve paved all the roads, yet my road that I’ve lived on for 30-something years has not been paved and it has ruts and potholes all over the place. So I don’t understand the ignorance of the taxpaying people, the way they treat the taxpaying people and the citizens and residents of Citrus Springs, as they are paving for the contractors, it appears, and not paving for the people that actually live here and drive on these roads.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Q98.5

LIVE REMOTE BROADCAST @ RNR TIRE EXPRESS – GRAND OPENING

Join Q98.5'S J.B. Love for a live remote broadcast at RNR Tire Express Grand Opening!. Bring the family by and learn how to get the tires you need and the custom wheels you want with RNR's easy payment option 6 months same as cash!. Over $2000 in prizes! Donate to...
ROCKFORD, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Food giveaway at fairgrounds April 20

The next Let’s Feed Citrus is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20. Beginning at 9 a.m. the public can receive food at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450 — drive-thru only. This is the only remaining food distribution scheduled for April.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy