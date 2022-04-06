ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Article about arts uplifting

Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent article in the Chronicle about the couple who are holding an event to hopefully promote the arts in this county really was uplifting. While I personally never had an artistic bone in my...

www.chronicleonline.com

St. Louis American

Keep on keeping the faith Black women

Remember Maya Angelou’s poem, “Still I Rise”? Let me cite just the first stanza. It says, “You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies, you may trod me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I’ll rise.”. This poem reminds...
RELIGION
#Art
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Why I Embrace Semana Santa Despite Being a Nonreligious Latina

It's been nearly two years since I stepped foot in a church for Mass or Sunday service, but Semana Santa and Easter will always be special to me. As a Latina, I grew up in the Catholic church, and even when my parents were no longer active members, I continued to attend. I went to Catholic grade school and high school, and while I eventually found a nondenominational Christian church to attend as an adult, my faith was strong and unwavering most of my life. It was just a few years ago that I truly began to question what I had been taught to believe in. I eventually decided to step away from the Christian faith and the colonized view of spirituality that I held for most of my life. Still, there are some traditions that I choose not to let go of.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Readies a Collection Celebrating the Works of Francis Bacon

For its latest collaboration, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has worked together with the estate of Francis Bacon on a full collection. Comprised of twelve styles, the special range is centered around select paintings by the Irish-born British figurative painter. A work jacket, hoodie, crewneck sweater, viscose shirt, T-shirts, beach...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Entertainment
Politics
Arts
The Guardian

Astral peaks: music, books, art and more about the majesty of space

It looks as if the universe was designed by a Romantic painter. Great glowing clouds of smoke and mist hang in the void with twinkling stars spangled within them. Instead of lonely bright dots in black nothingness, as space used to be pictured, it turns out to be a sublime storm of dazzling richness. The Pillars of Creation is the photo that made the Hubble telescope’s name. It shows a star-forming region of the Eagle nebula, 7,000 light years from Earth. In 2015 Nasa released a second, even more detailed and glorious Pillars of Creation). The successful launch of the new James Webb telescope has eclipsed Hubble, but as it “sees” in infrared, it is unlikely to provide similarly beguiling pictures. The Hubble Age is ending but it changed our cosmic perception for ever. Jonathan Jones.
ASTRONOMY
Citrus County Chronicle

Library News

5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free Florida – Stop Smoking Class. Need to host a meeting and need a place? We have spaces available for use for free. What’s the catch? Well, you can’t charge anything for people to attend, you can’t sell anything, and the meeting has to be open to the public. Other than that, you are good to go! We have our Main Meeting Room which seats up to 78, our Lobby Meeting Room which seats 24, and a conference room which seats 10 to 12. Meeting rooms are available during regular operating hours. Please call Linda Oaks at 850-926-7415 or email her at loaks@mywakulla.com.
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys and pageants make for Boomtown

Organizers, with the help of a slew of volunteers, have something planned for the whole family with this year’s Boomtown Days celebration in Dunnellon. West Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street will be filled with vendors display, a music stage and gunfights on Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
MUSIC
CBS 46

Dance Canvas Uplifts Emerging Choreographers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -You’ve probably heard the phrase, “each one, teach one,” and that’s exactly what one Atlanta-based dancer and choreographer is doing to support those following in her footsteps. CBS46 Anchor Tracye Hutchins caught up Angela Harris while rehearsing for a special performance this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Living God's Way

Criticism generates strong emotions within us. We feel hurt when we are being criticized. If we see others being criticized, we feel sympathy for them. When a Christian receives criticism for their Christ-like behavior, how should they react?. Peter (1 Peter 4:1-6), to the Christians who were scattered throughout Pontus,...
RELIGION
Bay News 9

5 things to know about Art In Bloom

Local designers are getting to show off their talents right now during this weekend's “Art in Bloom." Several dozen over-the-top and jaw-dropping floral arrangement are on display at the Orlando Museum of Art. “Art In Bloom: Festival of Fine Arts and Flowers” is a museum-wide kaleidoscope of floral interpretations,...
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Today Can Be Different

Jesus suffered physically and emotionally on Good Friday. When was the last time you thought about how much Jesus suffered physically – and emotionally – in the days before His crucifixion?. In Mark 14 (AMPC), Jesus (the night before He would die for our sins), was “struck with...
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Oak Run Living April 8

By now, everyone should have found the new yellow Travel Brochure in their cubby. Here are the ticket sales for the week of April 18 at the Orchid Club from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Sale on Monday, April 18:. Grumpy Old Men at the Alhambra on Aug. 11. Chocolate...
LIFESTYLE
FOX43.com

Get paid $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries

INDIANAPOLIS — Can't get enough true crime? Here's your chance to get paid for your obsession!. For the third year in a row, documentary streaming service MagellanTV is looking for someone to watch 24 hours of true crime documentaries and share their experience on social media. MagellanTV will pay...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
TV & VIDEOS

