Dale A. “Skip” Counsil, Jr.

MILL HALL — The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet on Wednesday, April 6 at noon with a complimentary lunch. In addition to its regular meeting, the ministry will welcome Kristin Smith, Chief of Lock Haven City Police to receive afghans, shawls, hat/scarf sets, baby blankets and baby sweaters made by the needleworkers. The church is handicap accessible and the ministry provides all the yarn needed to make the prayer shawls, afghans, hats, scarves, comfort dolls, fidget sleeves and mats in addition to other items. Yarn is being funded by the Clinton County Community Foundation.
