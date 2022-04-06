Dale A. “Skip” Counsil, Jr.

Local art teacher, Jennifer Wilson, otherwise known as JE Crum when showing her artwork, will have a solo exhibition during the month of April at University Wine Company in State College. A variety of original large works will be on display as well as a large collection of prints and cards sets of her works for sale at the winery. There will be an artist reception with light refreshments on Tuesday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. University Winery Company is located at 540 Misty Hill Drive, State College. This event is free and open to the public. Wilson has taught art over the past 15 years in a variety of schools for Keystone Central School District including: Liberty-Curtin, Renovo, Woodward, Lamar Township, Mill Hall and Central Mountain Middle School. Wilson and her husband, art teacher Nathaniel Wilson, reside in Beech Creek.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO