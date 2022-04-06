ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Dale A. “Skip” Counsil, Jr.

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDale A. “Skip” Counsil, Jr., 68 of Lock Haven, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Danville. Born May 6, 1953 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Dale A. and Betty Jean Ferree Counsil, Sr....

www.lockhaven.com

Lockhaven Express

Paul E. Dashem

Paul E. Dashem, 72, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Born on April 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Elmer J. and Mary E. (Brown) Dashem. Paul was a 1967 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the PA Fish and Boat Commission for 31 years until his retirement in 1999.
PLEASANT GAP, PA
Lockhaven Express

Robert D. Yearick, Jr.

Robert D. Yearick, Jr., 82, of E. Park St., Lock Haven, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Jersey Shore Manor Care Health Services. He was born in Lock Haven on Jan. 5, 1940 to the late Robert D. and Lydia Smith Yearick. Robert was married to the former...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Debra K. Styers

Debra K. Styers, 67, of Lock Haven, passed away at home on Saturday, April 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Howard Happenings

Howard United Methodist Church will host a benefit take-out spaghetti supper today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. The meal will consist of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Prices are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12 and those under age 5 can eat free. To order your take-out meals call Patti at 814-625-2182.
BEECH CREEK, PA
Lockhaven Express

Arthur M. King

Arthur M. King, 89, of Pleasant Gap, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. of Bellefonte.
PLEASANT GAP, PA
Lockhaven Express

Charlotte M. Lansberry

Charlotte M. Lansberry, 92, of Blanchard, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Pro Medica, Jersey Shore. She was born in Blanchard on Feb. 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Reed and Minnie Daughenbaugh Dietz. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, William L....
BLANCHARD, PA
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”. Titanic — Of great power, strength, size. The Lock Haven Kiwanis Club is selling tickets for its annual Spaghetti Dinner. The curbside pick up meal will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at the Dunnstown Fire Hall. Tickets cost $8 per person and may be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at curbside.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Jacquelyn (“Jackie”) Dunkelberger

Jacquelyn (“Jackie”) Dunkelberger, age 74, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 5, 2022 with her family and close friends by her side. To view her full obituary please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.
OBITUARIES
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Lockhaven Express

Local Church Briefs

MILL HALL — The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet on Wednesday, April 6 at noon with a complimentary lunch. In addition to its regular meeting, the ministry will welcome Kristin Smith, Chief of Lock Haven City Police to receive afghans, shawls, hat/scarf sets, baby blankets and baby sweaters made by the needleworkers. The church is handicap accessible and the ministry provides all the yarn needed to make the prayer shawls, afghans, hats, scarves, comfort dolls, fidget sleeves and mats in addition to other items. Yarn is being funded by the Clinton County Community Foundation.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Jersey Shore softball defeats Montgomery

JERSEY SHORE–Isabelle Engel has played three high school softball games. And she already has beaten two defending District 4 champions who lost two combined games a year ago. A day after stifling 2021 District 4 Class AAAA champion Danville, Engel painted a pitching masterpiece with her left arm Tuesday,...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local art teacher to hold exhibition in State College

Local art teacher, Jennifer Wilson, otherwise known as JE Crum when showing her artwork, will have a solo exhibition during the month of April at University Wine Company in State College. A variety of original large works will be on display as well as a large collection of prints and cards sets of her works for sale at the winery. There will be an artist reception with light refreshments on Tuesday, April 5 from 4-7 p.m. University Winery Company is located at 540 Misty Hill Drive, State College. This event is free and open to the public. Wilson has taught art over the past 15 years in a variety of schools for Keystone Central School District including: Liberty-Curtin, Renovo, Woodward, Lamar Township, Mill Hall and Central Mountain Middle School. Wilson and her husband, art teacher Nathaniel Wilson, reside in Beech Creek.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lockhaven Express

LH Lions Club member Jack R. Schmidt receives highest honor

LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven Lions Club member Jack R. Schmidt recently received the Melvin Jones Award. The award is the Lions Clubs International Foundation’s highest form of recognition to acknowledge an individual’s dedication to humanitarian service. The Melvin Jones Fellowship, created in 1973, takes its name from the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
