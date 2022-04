The Topsham Police Department released a statement confirming the passing of Arthur McDougall. 77-year-old Arthur McDougall was a bus driver for MSAD 75 and had a medical event while he was driving along Route 201 with a busload of middle and high school kids. The kids sprang into action when they realized something bad was happening to Mr. McDougall. They were able to safely steer the bus off the road, stop it and call 9-1-1.

TOPSHAM, ME ・ 23 DAYS AGO