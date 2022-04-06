ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Lawmakers Advance Transgender Bathroom Bill

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their...

Donald MCcombs
1d ago

They need lead the bathroom the loan let the girls go in the girls bathroom and let the boys go in the boys bathroom like it should be

Nelda Bailey
1d ago

Hooray 4 Republicans.... Stand 4 America and Christ not anti christ. Thank You

Stephanie Croy
1d ago

Thank you! The INSANE is trying to tell the SANE what is normal!!!!

