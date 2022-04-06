Alabama Lawmakers Advance Transgender Bathroom Bill
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their...www.alabamanews.net
Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their...www.alabamanews.net
They need lead the bathroom the loan let the girls go in the girls bathroom and let the boys go in the boys bathroom like it should be
Hooray 4 Republicans.... Stand 4 America and Christ not anti christ. Thank You
Thank you! The INSANE is trying to tell the SANE what is normal!!!!
Comments / 8