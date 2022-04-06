ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has ended. Patchy fog remains possible through late this morning.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Rice, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 08:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Sussex; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Carbon, Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Albemarle, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Albemarle; Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Highland; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Frederick; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Highland; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carroll, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carroll; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Maryland and central, northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boone, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Grant; Kenton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR KENTON...BOONE AND NORTH CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 220 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burlington, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Taylor Mill, Fort Wright, Ludlow, Crescent Springs, Walton, Crestview Hills, Park Hills, Lakeside Park, Oakbrook, Burlington and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 71 and 77. I-71 in Ohio near mile marker 0. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 165 and 191. I-75 in Ohio near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Echols DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA

Community Policy