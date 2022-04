Women in New York earned 86 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019, when the most recent state level data was released by the US Census Bureau – that’s according to an analysis released by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli looking at the pay gap between the sexes. New York ranked number 11 out of all 50 states plus DC and Puerto Rico in terms dollar value of the gap. We have a link to the full analysis here.

